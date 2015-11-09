Nagpur, Nov 9 Barring a marginal rise in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices
today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers for Diwali
festival against inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Healthy rise in
Malaysian palm oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor
and coconut oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants for amid
thin arrival from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices
and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-38,500 32,000-38,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-38,600 32,100-38,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 32,000-38,400
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 31,600-38,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,100, Hingoli - 39,100, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 39,000, Malkapur - 39,000, Latur - 39,200, Nanded - 39,300,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 39,100.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 638 635
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 584
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 512 512
Groundnut oil (loose) 980 1,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,580 1,600
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 880 870
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 637 635
Soyoil Solvent 597 595
Cottonseed refined 631 631
Cottonseed solvent 611 611
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 637 635
Soyoil Solvent 597 595
Cottonseed refined oil 630 630
Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 648 647
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
649 6485
JALNA
Soyoil refined
648 644
NANDED
Soyoil refined 647 645
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 649,
Baramati - 649, Chalisgaon - 646, Pachora - 649, Parbhani - 648,
Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 649, Supa - 649, Sangli - 651.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,2000
Akola - 34,200, Washim - 34,200, Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,900,
Jalna - 35,000, Koosnoor - 35,200, Latur - 35,800, Nanded - 35,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (89.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.3 degree Celsius (64.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 18 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
DIWALI HOLIDAYS : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market and oil market in Vidrabha will be
closed between Tuesday and Friday on the occasion Diwali festival.
* * * *