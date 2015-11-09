Nagpur, Nov 9 Barring a marginal rise in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers for Diwali festival against inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Healthy rise in Malaysian palm oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants for amid thin arrival from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-38,500 32,000-38,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-38,600 32,100-38,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 32,000-38,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 31,600-38,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,100, Hingoli - 39,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,000, Malkapur - 39,000, Latur - 39,200, Nanded - 39,300, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 39,100. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 638 635 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 584 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 512 512 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,580 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 880 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 637 635 Soyoil Solvent 597 595 Cottonseed refined 631 631 Cottonseed solvent 611 611 AKOLA Soyoil refined 637 635 Soyoil Solvent 597 595 Cottonseed refined oil 630 630 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610 DHULIA Soyoil refined 648 647 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 649 6485 JALNA Soyoil refined 648 644 NANDED Soyoil refined 647 645 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 649, Baramati - 649, Chalisgaon - 646, Pachora - 649, Parbhani - 648, Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 649, Supa - 649, Sangli - 651. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,2000 Akola - 34,200, Washim - 34,200, Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - 35,000, Koosnoor - 35,200, Latur - 35,800, Nanded - 35,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (89.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.3 degree Celsius (64.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) DIWALI HOLIDAYS : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market and oil market in Vidrabha will be closed between Tuesday and Friday on the occasion Diwali festival. * * * *