Nagpur, Nov 19 In range-bound trade, groundnut oil in edible section and linseed oil
in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on
reduced offtake amid weak trend in producing regions. Reports about increased these oilseed
stock in various mandis and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, according
to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady in
sluggish trading activity.
* Trader expect further fall in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply
from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. About 2,000 soyabean bags reported
for auction in Nagpur mandi, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-37,500 31,700-37,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-37,600 31,800-37,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 31,800-37,400
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 300 31,500-37,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,800, Hingoli - 39,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,700, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - 39,000, Nanded - 38,800,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 39,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,820
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 633 633
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 584 584
Cottonseed refined 623 623
Cottonseed solvent 504 504
Groundnut oil (loose) 940 950
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,540 1,550
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 880 885
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 630 630
Soyoil Solvent 593 593
Cottonseed refined 623 623
Cottonseed solvent 603 603
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 631 631
Soyoil Solvent 591 591
Cottonseed refined oil 624 624
Cottonseed solvent oil 602 602
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 640 640
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
641 641
JALNA
Soyoil refined
640 640
NANDED
Soyoil refined 639 639
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 639,
Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 638, Pachora - 638, Parbhani - 639,
Koosnoor - 640, Solapur - 640, Supa - 640, Sangli - 642.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,300
Akola - 34,700, Washim - 34,900, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,900,
Jalna - 35,000, Koosnoor - 35,300, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 35,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.1 degree Celsius (61.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)