Nagpur, Nov 19 In range-bound trade, groundnut oil in edible section and linseed oil in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak trend in producing regions. Reports about increased these oilseed stock in various mandis and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect further fall in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. About 2,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur mandi, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-37,500 31,700-37,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-37,600 31,800-37,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 31,800-37,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 31,500-37,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,800, Hingoli - 39,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,700, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - 39,000, Nanded - 38,800, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 39,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,820 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 633 633 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 584 584 Cottonseed refined 623 623 Cottonseed solvent 504 504 Groundnut oil (loose) 940 950 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,540 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 880 885 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 630 630 Soyoil Solvent 593 593 Cottonseed refined 623 623 Cottonseed solvent 603 603 AKOLA Soyoil refined 631 631 Soyoil Solvent 591 591 Cottonseed refined oil 624 624 Cottonseed solvent oil 602 602 DHULIA Soyoil refined 640 640 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 641 641 JALNA Soyoil refined 640 640 NANDED Soyoil refined 639 639 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 639, Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 638, Pachora - 638, Parbhani - 639, Koosnoor - 640, Solapur - 640, Supa - 640, Sangli - 642. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,300 Akola - 34,700, Washim - 34,900, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - 35,000, Koosnoor - 35,300, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 35,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.1 degree Celsius (61.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)