Nagpur, Nov 20 In a range-bound trading, oil market in Vidarbha in Western part of Maharashtra remained steady today as prices moved in narrow range and settled around previous levels. Scattered enquiries against adequate stocks position mainly kept oil prices intact. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak Malaysian palm oil prices and adopted wait and watch move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted statoc here on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 1,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur mandi, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,100-37,500 31,700-37,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,200-37,600 31,800-37,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 31,800-37,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 31,600-37,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,800, Hingoli - 39,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,700, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - 39,000, Nanded - 38,800, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 39,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,820 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 633 633 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 584 584 Cottonseed refined 623 623 Cottonseed solvent 504 504 Groundnut oil (loose) 940 940 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,540 1,540 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 630 630 Soyoil Solvent 593 593 Cottonseed refined 623 623 Cottonseed solvent 603 603 AKOLA Soyoil refined 631 631 Soyoil Solvent 591 591 Cottonseed refined oil 624 624 Cottonseed solvent oil 602 602 DHULIA Soyoil refined 640 640 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 641 641 JALNA Soyoil refined 640 640 NANDED Soyoil refined 639 639 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 639, Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 638, Pachora - 638, Parbhani - 639, Koosnoor - 640, Solapur - 640, Supa - 640, Sangli - 642. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,300 Akola - 34,700, Washim - 34,900, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - 35,000, Koosnoor - 35,300, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 35,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius (86.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.1 degree Celsius (61.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 84 per cent, lowest - 40 per cent. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *