Nagpur, Nov 23 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in these oil picked up because of fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh oil prices. Trading activity in other major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in Malaysian palm oil, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices. Between 1,500 and 2,000 bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-37,500 32,000-37,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-37,600 32,100-37,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 31,500-37,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 31,200-37,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,400, Hingoli - 38,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,700, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - 38,800, Nanded - 38,500, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,820 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 633 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 584 Cottonseed refined 625 622 Cottonseed solvent 505 504 Groundnut oil (loose) 940 940 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,540 1,540 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 632 630 Soyoil Solvent 595 593 Cottonseed refined 625 623 Cottonseed solvent 605 603 AKOLA Soyoil refined 633 631 Soyoil Solvent 593 591 Cottonseed refined oil 625 624 Cottonseed solvent oil 604 602 DHULIA Soyoil refined 642 640 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 643 641 JALNA Soyoil refined 643 640 NANDED Soyoil refined 641 639 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642, Baramati - 644, Chalisgaon - 641, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 641, Koosnoor - 642, Solapur - 642, Supa - 641, Sangli - 643. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,400-34,900 34,400-34,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,300 Akola - 34,700, Washim - 34,900, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - 35,000, Koosnoor - 35,300, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 35,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius (87.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.1 degree Celsius (60.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)