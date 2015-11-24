Nagpur, Nov 24 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in groundnut producing regions also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect further fall in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 1,500 bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-37,300 32,000-37,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-37,400 32,100-37,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 31,400-37,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 31,500-36,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,200, Hingoli - 38,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,500, Malkapur - 38,600, Latur - 38,600, Nanded - 38,400, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,9700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,820 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 635 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 585 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 505 505 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 940 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,540 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 632 632 Soyoil Solvent 595 595 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 633 633 Soyoil Solvent 593 593 Cottonseed refined oil 625 625 Cottonseed solvent oil 604 604 DHULIA Soyoil refined 642 642 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 643 643 JALNA Soyoil refined 643 643 NANDED Soyoil refined 641 641 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642, Baramati - 644, Chalisgaon - 641, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 641, Koosnoor - 642, Solapur - 642, Supa - 641, Sangli - 643. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,000-34,500 34,400-34,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,700 Akola - 34,200, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - 35,000, Koosnoor - 34,900, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius (88.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.9 degree Celsius (62.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *