Nagpur, Nov 24 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in groundnut producing regions
also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut
oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Trader expect further fall in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid good
supply from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also
affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. Fresh fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil and weak trend in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
About 1,500 bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-37,300 32,000-37,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-37,400 32,100-37,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 31,400-37,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 31,500-36,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,200, Hingoli - 38,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,500, Malkapur - 38,600, Latur - 38,600, Nanded - 38,400,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,9700.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,820
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 635
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 585
Cottonseed refined 625 625
Cottonseed solvent 505 505
Groundnut oil (loose) 930 940
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,540
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 880 880
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 632 632
Soyoil Solvent 595 595
Cottonseed refined 625 625
Cottonseed solvent 605 605
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 633 633
Soyoil Solvent 593 593
Cottonseed refined oil 625 625
Cottonseed solvent oil 604 604
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 642 642
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
643 643
JALNA
Soyoil refined
643 643
NANDED
Soyoil refined 641 641
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642,
Baramati - 644, Chalisgaon - 641, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 641,
Koosnoor - 642, Solapur - 642, Supa - 641, Sangli - 643.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,000-34,500 34,400-34,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,700
Akola - 34,200, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,700,
Jalna - 35,000, Koosnoor - 34,900, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius (88.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.9 degree Celsius (62.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
