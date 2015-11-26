Nagpur, Nov 26 Soyabean oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers and retailers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Trader expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered here on increased demand from South-based traders. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. About 1,000 bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-35,300 31,400-36,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-35,400 31,500-36,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 30,700-36,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 31,100-35,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,500, Latur - 37,600, Nanded - 37,900, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,600. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,820 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 638 635 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 585 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 505 505 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,530 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 635 632 Soyoil Solvent 596 593 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 636 631 Soyoil Solvent 596 592 Cottonseed refined oil 625 625 Cottonseed solvent oil 604 604 DHULIA Soyoil refined 645 642 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 646 644 JALNA Soyoil refined 644 641 NANDED Soyoil refined 645 640 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645, Baramati - 647, Chalisgaon - 644, Pachora - 645, Parbhani - 643, Koosnoor - 645, Solapur - 645, Supa - 646, Sangli - 646. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,200-34,700 34,000-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,700 Akola - 34,400, Washim - 34,700, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - 35,000, Koosnoor - 34,900, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.3 degree Celsius (59.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *