Nagpur, Nov 27 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices reported strong in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased buying support from vanaspati millers and retailers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in these edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil recovered strongly. Fresh rise on NCDEX and enquireis from South-based traders also helped to push up prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil quoted static in thin trading activity. * Trader expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. About 1,500 bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-37,500 31,000-36,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-37,600 31,100-36,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 30,800-37,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 31,300-37,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,500, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,700, Latur - 37,600, Nanded - 38,000, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,600. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,820 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 639 635 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 589 585 Cottonseed refined 627 625 Cottonseed solvent 507 505 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,530 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 638 634 Soyoil Solvent 598 593 Cottonseed refined 628 625 Cottonseed solvent 608 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 639 635 Soyoil Solvent 599 594 Cottonseed refined oil 628 625 Cottonseed solvent oil 608 604 DHULIA Soyoil refined 647 642 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 647 647 JALNA Soyoil refined 647 641 NANDED Soyoil refined 648 642 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 647, Baramati - 649, Chalisgaon - 646, Pachora - 647, Parbhani - 645, Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 647, Supa - 648, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,200-34,700 34,200-34,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,700 Akola - 34,400, Washim - 34,700, Dhulia - 35,000, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - 35,000, Koosnoor - 34,900, Latur - 35,900, Nanded - 35,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (89.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.5 degree Celsius (59.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *