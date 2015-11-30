Nagpur, Nov 30 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices in edible section and rapeseed and castor oil in non-edible section dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower and coconut oil reported steady in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect further fall in rapeseed and castor oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered strongly here on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Poor quality arrival, downward trend on NCDEX, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices. About 800 bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-36,000 32,000-37,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-36,100 32,100-37,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 31,400-36,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 31,700-36,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,700, Latur - 37,400, Nanded - 38,000, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,820 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 636 639 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 586 589 Cottonseed refined 620 627 Cottonseed solvent 500 507 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,530 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 870 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 635 638 Soyoil Solvent 595 598 Cottonseed refined 620 628 Cottonseed solvent 600 608 AKOLA Soyoil refined 637 639 Soyoil Solvent 596 599 Cottonseed refined oil 620 628 Cottonseed solvent oil 600 608 DHULIA Soyoil refined 643 647 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 644 647 JALNA Soyoil refined 644 647 NANDED Soyoil refined 645 648 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 643, Baramati - 646, Chalisgaon - 644, Pachora - 644, Parbhani - 642, Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 644, Supa - 644, Sangli - 644. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,000-34,500 34,200-34,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,700 Akola - 34,600, Washim - 34,900, Dhulia - 35,000, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - 35,000, Koosnoor - 34,900, Latur - 35,900, Nanded - 35,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (86.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.1 degree Celsius (60.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)