Nagpur, Dec 2 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil reported steady in weak trading activity. * Trader expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local traders amid weak arrival from producing belts. Notable hike in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 5 bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,500-38,000 31,100-37,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,600-38,100 31,100-37,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 31,700-37,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 31,900-37,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,400, Hingoli - 38,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,000, Malkapur - 37,900, Latur - 38,500, Nanded - 38,200, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,820 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 641 637 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 601 597 Cottonseed refined 625 620 Cottonseed solvent 505 500 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,530 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 640 635 Soyoil Solvent 600 595 Cottonseed refined 625 620 Cottonseed solvent 605 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 641 637 Soyoil Solvent 607 598 Cottonseed refined oil 625 620 DHULIA Soyoil refined 649 645 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 649 646 JALNA Soyoil refined 650 644 NANDED Soyoil refined 650 647 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 649, Baramati - 651, Chalisgaon - 650, Pachora - 649, Parbhani - 648, Koosnoor - 650, Solapur - 652, Supa - 649, Sangli - 652. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,700 Akola - 34,600, Washim - 34,900, Dhulia - 35,000, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - 35,000, Koosnoor - 34,900, Latur - 35,900, Nanded - 35,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.9 degree Celsius (59.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *