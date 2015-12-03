Nagpur, Dec 3 Soyabean, groundnut oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible
section today rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on good offtake by vanaspati
millers amid a firming global trend. Notable rise in international edible oil, upward trend in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted
prices, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed and coconut oil reported steady in sluggish
trading activity.
* Trader expect upward trend in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local traders amid thin supply from
producing regions. Continuous rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices.
About 800 bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,100-37,100 31,800-37,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,200-37,200 31,900-37,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 400 31,600-37,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 31,800-37,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,300, Hingoli - 38,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,000, Malkapur - 37,900, Latur - 38,400, Nanded - 38,200,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,450
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,820
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 642 638
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 602 598
Cottonseed refined 625 625
Cottonseed solvent 505 505
Groundnut oil (loose) 940 930
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,520
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 870 870
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 641 637
Soyoil Solvent 601 599
Cottonseed refined 625 625
Cottonseed solvent 605 605
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 641 637
Soyoil Solvent 607 598
Cottonseed refined oil 625 620
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 650 647
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
651 647
JALNA
Soyoil refined
651 648
NANDED
Soyoil refined 650 647
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 651,
Baramati - 653, Chalisgaon - 651, Pachora - 651, Parbhani - 650,
Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 652, Supa - 649, Sangli - 652.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,700
Akola - 34,600, Washim - 34,900, Dhulia - 35,000, Hingoli - 34,700,
Jalna - 35,000, Koosnoor - 34,900, Latur - 35,900, Nanded - 35,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.1 degree Celsius (89.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.9 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 42 per cent
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *