Nagpur, Dec 3 Soyabean, groundnut oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section today rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on good offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Notable rise in international edible oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed and coconut oil reported steady in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect upward trend in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. Continuous rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 800 bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,100-37,100 31,800-37,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,200-37,200 31,900-37,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 31,600-37,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 31,800-37,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,300, Hingoli - 38,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,000, Malkapur - 37,900, Latur - 38,400, Nanded - 38,200, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,450 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,820 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 642 638 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 602 598 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 505 505 Groundnut oil (loose) 940 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,520 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 641 637 Soyoil Solvent 601 599 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 641 637 Soyoil Solvent 607 598 Cottonseed refined oil 625 620 DHULIA Soyoil refined 650 647 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 651 647 JALNA Soyoil refined 651 648 NANDED Soyoil refined 650 647 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 651, Baramati - 653, Chalisgaon - 651, Pachora - 651, Parbhani - 650, Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 652, Supa - 649, Sangli - 652. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,700 Akola - 34,600, Washim - 34,900, Dhulia - 35,000, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - 35,000, Koosnoor - 34,900, Latur - 35,900, Nanded - 35,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.1 degree Celsius (89.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.9 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 42 per cent Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *