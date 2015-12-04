Nagpur, Dec 4 Barring a fall in castor and coconut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled these oil prices down. Reports about good arrival in producing regions and fresh fall there also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, groundnut loose groundnut refined sunflower, linseed and rapeseed oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of good hike American soya digam prices. * Trader expect upward trend in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here on lack of demand from South-based traders. Reports about increased import from China also pulled down prices in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, weak trend in soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good supply from producing belts also pulled down prices. About 1,000 bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-37,000 32,000-37,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-37,100 32,100-37,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 31,700-36,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,700-36,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 38,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,000, Malkapur - 37,900, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 38,000, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,450 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,820 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 642 642 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 602 602 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 505 505 Groundnut oil (loose) 940 940 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,530 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 641 631 Soyoil Solvent 601 601 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 641 641 Soyoil Solvent 607 607 Cottonseed refined oil 625 625 DHULIA Soyoil refined 650 650 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 651 651 JALNA Soyoil refined 651 651 NANDED Soyoil refined 650 650 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 651, Baramati - 653, Chalisgaon - 651, Pachora - 651, Parbhani - 650, Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 652, Supa - 649, Sangli - 652. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,300 34,000-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,500 Akola - 34,400, Washim - 34,700, Dhulia - 34,800, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - 34,800, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 34,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.4 degree Celsius (65.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *