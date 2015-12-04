Nagpur, Dec 4 Barring a fall in castor and coconut oil, major edible oil prices
today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled these oil prices down. Reports about good arrival in producing regions and
fresh fall there also affected sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, Cottonseed, groundnut loose groundnut refined sunflower, linseed and
rapeseed oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. No trader was in mood for any
commitment because of good hike American soya digam prices.
* Trader expect upward trend in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today moved down here on lack of demand from South-based traders. Reports
about increased import from China also pulled down prices in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported down again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, weak trend in soymeal, downward trend in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good supply from producing belts also pulled down
prices.
About 1,000 bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-37,000 32,000-37,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-37,100 32,100-37,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 300 31,700-36,600
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,700-36,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 38,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,000, Malkapur - 37,900, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 38,000,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,200.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,450
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,820
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 642 642
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 602 602
Cottonseed refined 625 625
Cottonseed solvent 505 505
Groundnut oil (loose) 940 940
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,530
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 870 870
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,330
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,270
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 641 631
Soyoil Solvent 601 601
Cottonseed refined 625 625
Cottonseed solvent 605 605
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 641 641
Soyoil Solvent 607 607
Cottonseed refined oil 625 625
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 650 650
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
651 651
JALNA
Soyoil refined
651 651
NANDED
Soyoil refined 650 650
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 651,
Baramati - 653, Chalisgaon - 651, Pachora - 651, Parbhani - 650,
Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 652, Supa - 649, Sangli - 652.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,300 34,000-34,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,500
Akola - 34,400, Washim - 34,700, Dhulia - 34,800, Hingoli - 34,500,
Jalna - 34,800, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 34,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,600
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.4 degree Celsius (65.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *