Nagpur, Dec 7 Soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil prices today flared up in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming
global trend. Buying activity in these edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in
overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also
boosted prices, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut
oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Trader expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here as overseas supply
reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local traders amid weak arrival from
producing belts. Sharp hike in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices.
About 600 bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-37,100 30,000-36,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-37,200 30,100-36,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 300 31,300-37,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,700-36,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,000, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,400, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 38,000,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,200-1,460
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,700-2,140
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 661 652
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 612
Cottonseed refined 635 625
Cottonseed solvent 515 505
Groundnut oil (loose) 940 940
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,530
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 870 870
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,220
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 662 651
Soyoil Solvent 625 614
Cottonseed refined 635 625
Cottonseed solvent 615 605
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 663 654
Soyoil Solvent 625 618
Cottonseed refined oil 635 625
Cottonseed solvent 615 605
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 665 658
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
666 655
JALNA
Soyoil refined
666 655
NANDED
Soyoil refined 666 658
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 670,
Baramati - 670, Chalisgaon - 666, Pachora - 668, Parbhani - 669,
Koosnoor - 671, Solapur - 670, Supa - 671, Sangli - 671.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,500
Akola - 33,700, Washim - 34,100, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,500,
Jalna - 34,400, Koosnoor - 34,600, Latur - 34,900, Nanded - 34,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.6 degree Celsius (87.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
11.3 degree Celsius (52.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *