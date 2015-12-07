Nagpur, Dec 7 Soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil prices today flared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in these edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local traders amid weak arrival from producing belts. Sharp hike in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 600 bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-37,100 30,000-36,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-37,200 30,100-36,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 31,300-37,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,700-36,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,000, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,400, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 38,000, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,200-1,460 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,700-2,140 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 661 652 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 612 Cottonseed refined 635 625 Cottonseed solvent 515 505 Groundnut oil (loose) 940 940 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,530 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 662 651 Soyoil Solvent 625 614 Cottonseed refined 635 625 Cottonseed solvent 615 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 663 654 Soyoil Solvent 625 618 Cottonseed refined oil 635 625 Cottonseed solvent 615 605 DHULIA Soyoil refined 665 658 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 666 655 JALNA Soyoil refined 666 655 NANDED Soyoil refined 666 658 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 670, Baramati - 670, Chalisgaon - 666, Pachora - 668, Parbhani - 669, Koosnoor - 671, Solapur - 670, Supa - 671, Sangli - 671. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,500 Akola - 33,700, Washim - 34,100, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - 34,400, Koosnoor - 34,600, Latur - 34,900, Nanded - 34,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.6 degree Celsius (87.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.3 degree Celsius (52.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *