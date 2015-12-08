Nagpur, Dec 8 Barring a rise in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Weak overseas arrival and fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of easy condition in overseas edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in restricted trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local traders amid thin supply from producing belts. Further rise in soyabean oil, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-37,500 30,000-37,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,600-37,600 30,100-37,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 31,600-37,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 30,900-37,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 38,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,100, Malkapur - 37,900, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 37,000, Washim - 36,750, Solapur - 38,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,200-1,460 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,700-2,145 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 660 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 621 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 515 515 Groundnut oil (loose) 940 940 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,530 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 662 659 Soyoil Solvent 625 622 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 663 658 Soyoil Solvent 625 621 Cottonseed refined oil 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 667 665 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 667 664 JALNA Soyoil refined 666 662 NANDED Soyoil refined 668 665 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 671, Baramati - 671, Chalisgaon - 668, Pachora - 669, Parbhani - 670, Koosnoor - 672, Solapur - 670, Supa - 671, Sangli - 672. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,500 Akola - 33,700, Washim - 34,100, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - 34,400, Koosnoor - 34,600, Latur - 34,900, Nanded - 34,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.0 degree Celsius (53.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *