Nagpur, Dec 8 Barring a rise in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Weak overseas arrival and fresh rise in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment, sources said Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor
and coconut oil ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as no trader was in mood for
any commitment because of easy condition in overseas edible oils.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in restricted trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local traders amid thin supply from
producing belts. Further rise in soyabean oil, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,500-37,500 30,000-37,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,600-37,600 30,100-37,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 400 31,600-37,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 30,900-37,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 38,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,100, Malkapur - 37,900, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 37,000,
Washim - 36,750, Solapur - 38,200.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,200-1,460
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,700-2,145
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 660
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 621
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 515 515
Groundnut oil (loose) 940 940
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,530
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 870 870
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 662 659
Soyoil Solvent 625 622
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 605
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 663 658
Soyoil Solvent 625 621
Cottonseed refined oil 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 667 665
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
667 664
JALNA
Soyoil refined
666 662
NANDED
Soyoil refined 668 665
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 671,
Baramati - 671, Chalisgaon - 668, Pachora - 669, Parbhani - 670,
Koosnoor - 672, Solapur - 670, Supa - 671, Sangli - 672.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,500
Akola - 33,700, Washim - 34,100, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,500,
Jalna - 34,400, Koosnoor - 34,600, Latur - 34,900, Nanded - 34,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.0 degree Celsius (53.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
