Nagpur, Dec 9 Linseed oil in non-edible section today suffered heavily in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher arrival from
producing regions. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on linseed oil.
Besides, sufficient stocks and weak trend in producing regions also pulled down prices, sources
said Wednesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor
and coconut oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as no trader was in mood for
any commitment because of firm condition in overseas oil prices.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today moved down here on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from
local crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected
sentiment in dull trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from
producing belts. Upward trend on NCDEX good rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices
and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-37,500 31,400-37,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-37,600 31,500-37,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 31,800-37,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,500-37,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,300, Hingoli - 38,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,100, Malkapur - 37,900, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 37,200,
Washim - 36,750, Solapur - 38,200.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,200-1,460
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,700-2,145
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 663
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 623
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 515 515
Groundnut oil (loose) 940 940
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,530
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 860 870
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 662 653
Soyoil Solvent 625 625
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 605
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 663 663
Soyoil Solvent 625 625
Cottonseed refined oil 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 667 667
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
667 667
JALNA
Soyoil refined
666 666
NANDED
Soyoil refined 668 668
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 671,
Baramati - 671, Chalisgaon - 668, Pachora - 669, Parbhani - 670,
Koosnoor - 672, Solapur - 670, Supa - 671, Sangli - 672.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,300-33,800 33,500-34,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,300
Akola - 33,500, Washim - 34,000, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,500,
Jalna - 34,400, Koosnoor - 34,600, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (87.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
11.1 degree Celsius (59.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
