Nagpur, Dec 9 Linseed oil in non-edible section today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher arrival from producing regions. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on linseed oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and weak trend in producing regions also pulled down prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of firm condition in overseas oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from local crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment in dull trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. Upward trend on NCDEX good rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-37,500 31,400-37,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-37,600 31,500-37,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 31,800-37,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,500-37,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,300, Hingoli - 38,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,100, Malkapur - 37,900, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 37,200, Washim - 36,750, Solapur - 38,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,200-1,460 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,700-2,145 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 663 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 623 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 515 515 Groundnut oil (loose) 940 940 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,530 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 860 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 662 653 Soyoil Solvent 625 625 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 663 663 Soyoil Solvent 625 625 Cottonseed refined oil 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 667 667 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 667 667 JALNA Soyoil refined 666 666 NANDED Soyoil refined 668 668 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 671, Baramati - 671, Chalisgaon - 668, Pachora - 669, Parbhani - 670, Koosnoor - 672, Solapur - 670, Supa - 671, Sangli - 672. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,300-33,800 33,500-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,300 Akola - 33,500, Washim - 34,000, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - 34,400, Koosnoor - 34,600, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (87.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.1 degree Celsius (59.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *