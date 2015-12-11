Nagpur, Dec 11 Major edible oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Notable hike on NCDEX in soyabean oil, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose and rapeseed oil today opened on firm note on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. * Groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect upward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also put pressure on this oil seed here. Between 500 and 700 bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,500-37,500 32,000-37,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,600-37,600 32,100-37,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,300-37,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,300-37,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,750, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,100, Malkapur - 37,900, Latur - 36,700, Nanded - 37,000, Washim - 36,800, Solapur - 37,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,200-1,460 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,700-2,145 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 661 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 620 Cottonseed refined 635 630 Cottonseed solvent 515 510 Groundnut oil (loose) 950 940 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,530 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,200 2,220 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 660 657 Soyoil Solvent 622 620 Cottonseed refined 635 630 Cottonseed solvent 615 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 661 658 Soyoil Solvent 622 620 Cottonseed refined oil 635 630 Cottonseed solvent 615 610 DHULIA Soyoil refined 668 665 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 667 665 JALNA Soyoil refined 667 664 NANDED Soyoil refined 669 666 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 669, Baramati - 669, Chalisgaon - 666, Pachora - 667, Parbhani - 668, Koosnoor - 679, Solapur - 668, Supa - 669, Sangli - 670. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,200-33,700 33,300-33,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,300 Akola - 33,300, Washim - 33,900, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - 34,400, Koosnoor - 34,600, Latur - 34,600, Nanded - 34,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.5 degree Celsius (54.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 86 per cent, lowest - 38 per cent. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *