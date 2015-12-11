Nagpur, Dec 11 Major edible oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global
trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil
market. Notable hike on NCDEX in soyabean oil, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil,
reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according
to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose and rapeseed oil today opened on firm note on
good demand from local traders amid weak supply from crushing plants.
* Groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady
in sluggish trading activity.
* Trader expect upward trend in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local traders amid good
supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also put pressure on
this oil seed here.
Between 500 and 700 bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,500-37,500 32,000-37,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,600-37,600 32,100-37,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,300-37,200
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,300-37,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,750, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,100, Malkapur - 37,900, Latur - 36,700, Nanded - 37,000,
Washim - 36,800, Solapur - 37,200.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,200-1,460
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,700-2,145
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 661
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 620
Cottonseed refined 635 630
Cottonseed solvent 515 510
Groundnut oil (loose) 950 940
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,530
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,240
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,200 2,220
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 660 657
Soyoil Solvent 622 620
Cottonseed refined 635 630
Cottonseed solvent 615 600
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 661 658
Soyoil Solvent 622 620
Cottonseed refined oil 635 630
Cottonseed solvent 615 610
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 668 665
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
667 665
JALNA
Soyoil refined
667 664
NANDED
Soyoil refined 669 666
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 669,
Baramati - 669, Chalisgaon - 666, Pachora - 667, Parbhani - 668,
Koosnoor - 679, Solapur - 668, Supa - 669, Sangli - 670.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,200-33,700 33,300-33,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,300
Akola - 33,300, Washim - 33,900, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,500,
Jalna - 34,400, Koosnoor - 34,600, Latur - 34,600, Nanded - 34,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.5 degree Celsius (54.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 86 per cent, lowest - 38 per cent.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 14
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *