Nagpur, Dec 16 Barring a rise in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in marriage season demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed groundnut oil prices up. Strong rally in groundnut producing regions like Gujarath and Tamilnadu also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady in lacklustre trading activity. * Trader expect upward trend in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid good supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Upward trend on NCDEX and healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. Nearly 700 bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,100-35,700 30,000-35,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,200-35,800 30,100-35,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 30,800-36,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,000-35,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,800, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - 36,300, Nanded - 36,700, Washim - 36,400, Solapur - 37,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,200-1,460 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-2,015 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 661 661 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 621 621 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 515 515 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 960 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,540 1,530 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,200 2,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 661 661 Soyoil Solvent 621 621 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 AKOLA Soyoil refined 661 661 Soyoil Solvent 622 622 Cottonseed refined oil 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 667 667 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 669 669 JALNA Soyoil refined 668 668 NANDED Soyoil refined 670 670 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 669, Baramati - 669, Chalisgaon - 668, Pachora - 667, Parbhani - 668, Koosnoor - 670, Solapur - 669, Supa - 669, Sangli - 672. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,400 33,000-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,100 Akola - 33,000, Washim - 33,600, Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.4 degree Celsius (81.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.6 degree Celsius (58.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)