Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 18 Nagpur, Dec 18 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady in dull trading activity. * Trader expect weak trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here because of increased overseas arrival. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in limited deals. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices jacked up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak arrival from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. Nearly 600 bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-36,500 30,000-35,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-36,600 30,100-35,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,800-35,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,400-35,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,000, Hingoli - 37,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,200, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - 37,300, Nanded - 37,500, Washim - 37,200, Solapur - 37,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,200-1,460 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-2,004 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 648 653 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 608 612 Cottonseed refined 625 630 Cottonseed solvent 505 510 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,540 1,540 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,200 2,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 645 649 Soyoil Solvent 605 610 Cottonseed refined 626 630 Cottonseed solvent 606 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 646 650 Soyoil Solvent 606 611 Cottonseed refined oil 625 630 Cottonseed solvent 605 610 DHULIA Soyoil refined 655 659 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 654 660 JALNA Soyoil refined 656 661 NANDED Soyoil refined 656 659 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 658, Baramati - 657, Chalisgaon - 657, Pachora - 658, Parbhani - 660, Koosnoor - 657, Solapur - 659, Supa - 660, Sangli - 660. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,400 32,800-33,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,100 Akola - 33,000, Washim - 33,600, Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.6 degree Celsius (61.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)