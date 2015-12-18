Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 18
Nagpur, Dec 18 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued
unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on persistent selling by stockists amid
good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish
as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil
and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to
sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut oil ruled steady in dull trading activity.
* Trader expect weak trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here because of increased
overseas arrival.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in limited deals.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices jacked up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak arrival
from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported
demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices.
Nearly 600 bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-36,500 30,000-35,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,100-36,600 30,100-35,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 30,800-35,800
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,400-35,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,000, Hingoli - 37,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,200, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - 37,300, Nanded - 37,500,
Washim - 37,200, Solapur - 37,900.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,200-1,460
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-2,004
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 648 653
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 608 612
Cottonseed refined 625 630
Cottonseed solvent 505 510
Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,540 1,540
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 880 880
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,200 2,200
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 645 649
Soyoil Solvent 605 610
Cottonseed refined 626 630
Cottonseed solvent 606 610
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 646 650
Soyoil Solvent 606 611
Cottonseed refined oil 625 630
Cottonseed solvent 605 610
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 655 659
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
654 660
JALNA
Soyoil refined
656 661
NANDED
Soyoil refined 656 659
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 658,
Baramati - 657, Chalisgaon - 657, Pachora - 658, Parbhani - 660,
Koosnoor - 657, Solapur - 659, Supa - 660, Sangli - 660.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,400 32,800-33,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,100
Akola - 33,000, Washim - 33,600, Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,200,
Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.6 degree Celsius (61.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 14
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)