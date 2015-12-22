Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 22 Nagpur, Dec 22 The rising trend in soyabean and sunflower oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Notable rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect upward trend in soyabean oil because of shortage of stock in ready position. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted nearly steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soyabean oil, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. Nearly 600 bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-37,000 31,000-36,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-37,100 31,100-36,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,800-36,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,600-36,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,500, Hingoli - 37,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,700, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - 37,800, Nanded - 37,900, Washim - 37,900, Solapur - 38,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,200-1,460 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,998 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 656 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 615 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 505 505 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 930 920 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,200 2,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 657 654 Soyoil Solvent 617 613 Cottonseed refined 626 626 Cottonseed solvent 606 606 AKOLA Soyoil refined 658 655 Soyoil Solvent 618 615 Cottonseed refined oil 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 DHULIA Soyoil refined 665 662 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 667 663 JALNA Soyoil refined 667 664 NANDED Soyoil refined 667 665 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 668, Baramati - 665, Chalisgaon - 667, Pachora - 664, Parbhani - 666, Koosnoor - 666, Solapur - 668, Supa - 669, Sangli - 669. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,400 32,800-33,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,100 Akola - 33,000, Washim - 33,600, Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.5 degree Celsius (86.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.0 degree Celsius (62.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 55 per cent. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)