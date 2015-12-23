Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 23 Nagpur, Dec 23 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in overseas oil prices and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices Firmed up agian in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based millers also pushed up prices. About 500 bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-37,600 32,000-37,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,600-37,700 32,100-37,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 31,800-36,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,600-36,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,500, Hingoli - 37,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,700, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 37,900, Washim - 37,900, Solapur - 38,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,200-1,460 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,998 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 505 505 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,200 2,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 657 657 Soyoil Solvent 617 617 Cottonseed refined 626 626 Cottonseed solvent 606 606 AKOLA Soyoil refined 658 658 Soyoil Solvent 618 618 Cottonseed refined oil 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 DHULIA Soyoil refined 665 665 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 667 667 JALNA Soyoil refined 667 664 NANDED Soyoil refined 667 665 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 668, Baramati - 665, Chalisgaon - 667, Pachora - 664, Parbhani - 666, Koosnoor - 666, Solapur - 668, Supa - 669, Sangli - 669. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,400 32,800-33,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,100 Akola - 33,000, Washim - 33,600, Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius (86.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.5 degree Celsius (59.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 79 per cent, lowest - 53 per cent. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)