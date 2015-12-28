Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 28 Nagpur, Dec 28 Barring a seasonal rise in linseed oil in non-edible section, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed linseed oil prices up. Strong rally in linseed producing regions also pushed up prices. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in soyabean oil on NCDEX and downward trend in overseas oil prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed,castor oil and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Trader expect further rise in linseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak arrival from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,500-37,600 31,500-37,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,600-37,700 31,600-37,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,000-36,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,400-37,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,000, Hingoli - 38,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,300, Malkapur - 38,500, Latur - 38,600, Nanded - 38,300, Washim - 38,300, Solapur - 38,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,375 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,998 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 658 658 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 618 618 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 505 505 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 920 910 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,220 2,220 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 657 657 Soyoil Solvent 617 617 Cottonseed refined 626 626 Cottonseed solvent 606 606 AKOLA Soyoil refined 658 658 Soyoil Solvent 618 618 Cottonseed refined oil 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 DHULIA Soyoil refined 665 665 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 667 667 JALNA Soyoil refined 667 664 NANDED Soyoil refined 667 665 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 666, Baramati - 663, Chalisgaon - 665, Pachora - 662, Parbhani - 664, Koosnoor - 665, Solapur - 666, Supa - 667, Sangli - 667. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,400-34,000 33,400-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600 Akola - 33,600, Washim - 34,100, Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - 34,600, Koosnoor - 35,000, Latur - 34,800, Nanded - 35,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.4 degree Celsius (84.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.4 degree Celsius (50.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)