Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 31 Nagpur, Dec 31 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move because of year ending celebrations, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed rapeseed, castor oil and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 500 bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-36,900 31,700-36,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-37,000 31,800-36,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,700-36,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,000-35,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,200, Hingoli - 38,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,300, Malkapur - 38,200, Latur - 38,500, Nanded - 38,200, Washim - 38,300, Solapur - 38,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,340 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,850-2,022 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 658 658 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 618 618 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 505 505 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,220 2,220 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 656 656 Soyoil Solvent 615 615 Cottonseed refined 626 626 Cottonseed solvent 606 606 AKOLA Soyoil refined 655 655 Soyoil Solvent 615 615 Cottonseed refined oil 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 DHULIA Soyoil refined 665 665 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 668 668 JALNA Soyoil refined 667 667 NANDED Soyoil refined 668 668 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 666, Baramati - 663, Chalisgaon - 665, Pachora - 662, Parbhani - 664, Koosnoor - 665, Solapur - 666, Supa - 667, Sangli - 667. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,900-34,500 33,900-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,100 Akola - 34,200, Washim - 34,200, Dhulia - 35,100, Hingoli - 35,200, Jalna - 35,100, Koosnoor - 35,300, Latur - 34,900, Nanded - 35,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (89.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.2 degree Celsius (50.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)