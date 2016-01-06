Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 6 Nagpur, Jan 6 Barring a fall in linseed oil in non-edible section, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled linseed oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soyaban oil & soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices here in thin trading activity. About 300 bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,500-36,000 32,000-36,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,600-36,700 32,100-36,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,300-36,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,300-36,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,100, Hingoli - 37,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,300, Malkapur - 37,100, Latur - 37,300, Nanded - 37,100, Washim - 36,600, Solapur - 37,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,700-1,975 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 647 647 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 607 607 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 500 500 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 910 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,220 2,220 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 647 647 Soyoil Solvent 606 606 Cottonseed refined 621 621 Cottonseed solvent 601 601 AKOLA Soyoil refined 646 646 Soyoil Solvent 606 606 Cottonseed refined oil 621 621 Cottonseed solvent 601 601 DHULIA Soyoil refined 655 655 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 657 657 JALNA Soyoil refined 657 657 NANDED Soyoil refined 655 655 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 656, Baramati - 654, Chalisgaon - 656, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 652, Koosnoor - 655, Solapur - 656, Supa - 657, Sangli - 657. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,500 Akola - 33,700, Washim - 33,800, Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - 34,600, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,400, Nanded - 34,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (89.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.2 degree Celsius (52.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)