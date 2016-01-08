Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 8 Nagpur, Jan 8 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil because of good overseas supply. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further here on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported lower in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Continuous fall in soyabean oil, easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good supply from producing belts also affected prices. About 300 bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-35,000 31,000-35,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-35,100 31,100-35,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,000-37,500 37,000-37,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,000-35,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,700-34,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,500, Malkapur - 36,300, Latur - 36,800, Nanded - 36,600, Washim - 35,900, Solapur - 36,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan 100 1,690-1,906 1,700-1,975 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 641 645 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 601 604 Cottonseed refined 615 620 Cottonseed solvent 495 500 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 910 910 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,220 2,220 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 640 644 Soyoil Solvent 600 603 Cottonseed refined 616 620 Cottonseed solvent 595 598 AKOLA Soyoil refined 641 643 Soyoil Solvent 601 603 Cottonseed refined oil 615 618 Cottonseed solvent 596 599 DHULIA Soyoil refined 648 651 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 651 654 JALNA Soyoil refined 650 653 NANDED Soyoil refined 649 652 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 650, Baramati - 648, Chalisgaon - 649, Pachora - 646, Parbhani - 647, Koosnoor - 649, Solapur - 649, Supa - 651, Sangli - 651. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,300 33,700-34,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,700 Akola - 34,000, Washim - 34,100, Dhulia - 34,800, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - 34,600, Koosnoor - 34,800, Latur - 34,600, Nanded - 34,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.6 degree Celsius (87.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.1 degree Celsius (53.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)