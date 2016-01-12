Nagpur, Jan 12 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Heavy fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in lacklustre trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid release of stock from stockists. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and downward trend on NCDEX also pulled down prices here. About 400 bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-36,100 31,000-36,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-36,200 31,100-36,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,000-37,500 37,000-37,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,000-35,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,700-35,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 37,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,800, Malkapur - 37,500, Latur - 37,900, Nanded - 37,500, Washim - 36,300, Solapur - 37,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan 100 1,611-2,002 1,600-1,940 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 633 638 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 593 597 Cottonseed refined 610 615 Cottonseed solvent 490 495 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 910 910 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,220 2,220 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 632 639 Soyoil Solvent 592 599 Cottonseed refined 612 616 Cottonseed solvent 592 595 AKOLA Soyoil refined 632 640 Soyoil Solvent 592 600 Cottonseed refined oil 610 615 Cottonseed solvent 590 596 DHULIA Soyoil refined 642 647 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 643 650 JALNA Soyoil refined 640 649 NANDED Soyoil refined 641 648 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642, Baramati - 642, Chalisgaon - 640, Pachora - 641, Parbhani - 641, Koosnoor - 641, Solapur - 640, Supa - 643, Sangli - 644. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,800-34,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,400 Akola - 33,700, Washim - 33,800, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - 34,300, Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius (86.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.9 degree Celsius (53.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)