Nagpur, Jan 14 Barring a sharp rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices
today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil
market also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil because of weak overseas supply.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered here on renewed demand from South-based traders amid weak
supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in overseas soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing belts. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, fresh
hike on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices.
About 400 bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,500-36,600 31,000-36,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,600-36,700 31,100-36,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,000-37,500 37,000-37,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,700-36,900
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,400-36,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 38,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,400, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - 38,100, Nanded - 37,700,
Washim - 37,400, Solapur - 37,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,611-2,002
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 636 633
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 596 593
Cottonseed refined 610 610
Cottonseed solvent 490 490
Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550
Sunflower oil refined 930 930
Linseed oil 910 910
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,220 2,220
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 635 632
Soyoil Solvent 595 592
Cottonseed refined 612 612
Cottonseed solvent 592 592
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 635 631
Soyoil Solvent 595 591
Cottonseed refined oil 610 610
Cottonseed solvent 590 590
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 645 642
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
646 642
JALNA
Soyoil refined
643 641
NANDED
Soyoil refined 644 641
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 644,
Baramati - 645, Chalisgaon - 643, Pachora - 645, Parbhani - 644,
Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 643, Supa - 646, Sangli - 646.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,700-34,200 33,500-34,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600
Akola - 33,900, Washim - 34,000, Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,700,
Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 34,800, Latur - 34,800, Nanded - 34,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.2 degree Celsius (53.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesalefoodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
closed tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.