Nagpur, Jan 14 Barring a sharp rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil market also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil because of weak overseas supply. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered here on renewed demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, fresh hike on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 400 bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,500-36,600 31,000-36,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,600-36,700 31,100-36,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,000-37,500 37,000-37,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,700-36,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,400-36,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 38,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,400, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - 38,100, Nanded - 37,700, Washim - 37,400, Solapur - 37,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,611-2,002 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 636 633 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 596 593 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 490 490 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 910 910 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,220 2,220 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 635 632 Soyoil Solvent 595 592 Cottonseed refined 612 612 Cottonseed solvent 592 592 AKOLA Soyoil refined 635 631 Soyoil Solvent 595 591 Cottonseed refined oil 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 DHULIA Soyoil refined 645 642 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 646 642 JALNA Soyoil refined 643 641 NANDED Soyoil refined 644 641 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 644, Baramati - 645, Chalisgaon - 643, Pachora - 645, Parbhani - 644, Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 643, Supa - 646, Sangli - 646. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,700-34,200 33,500-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600 Akola - 33,900, Washim - 34,000, Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 34,800, Latur - 34,800, Nanded - 34,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.2 degree Celsius (53.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesalefoodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will closed tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.