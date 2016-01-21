Nagpur, Jan 21 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market
also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. Easy condition in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward
trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
Between 300 and 400 soya bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-36,200 31,300-36,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,100-36,300 31,100-36,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,000-36,200
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,300-35,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 37,400,
Washim - 37,400, Solapur - 38,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,850-1,986
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 636 639
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 596 599
Cottonseed refined 615 615
Cottonseed solvent 495 495
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 930 930
Linseed oil 880 880
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,170 2,170
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 637 641
Soyoil Solvent 507 601
Cottonseed refined 617 617
Cottonseed solvent 597 597
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 638 642
Soyoil Solvent 598 602
Cottonseed refined oil 615 615
Cottonseed solvent 595 595
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 644 648
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
644 648
JALNA
Soyoil refined
643 646
NANDED
Soyoil refined 644 648
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642,
Baramati - 642, Chalisgaon - 643, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 643,
Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 644, Supa - 643, Sangli - 645.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,900
Akola - 34,200, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 35,000, Hingoli - 35,200,
Jalna - 34,900, Koosnoor - 35,200, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.4 degree Celsius (79.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.2 degree Celsius (50.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 11
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)