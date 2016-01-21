Nagpur, Jan 21 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Between 300 and 400 soya bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-36,200 31,300-36,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-36,300 31,100-36,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,000-36,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,300-35,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 37,400, Washim - 37,400, Solapur - 38,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,850-1,986 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 636 639 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 596 599 Cottonseed refined 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 495 495 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,170 2,170 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 637 641 Soyoil Solvent 507 601 Cottonseed refined 617 617 Cottonseed solvent 597 597 AKOLA Soyoil refined 638 642 Soyoil Solvent 598 602 Cottonseed refined oil 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 595 595 DHULIA Soyoil refined 644 648 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 644 648 JALNA Soyoil refined 643 646 NANDED Soyoil refined 644 648 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642, Baramati - 642, Chalisgaon - 643, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 643, Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 644, Supa - 643, Sangli - 645. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,900 Akola - 34,200, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 35,000, Hingoli - 35,200, Jalna - 34,900, Koosnoor - 35,200, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.4 degree Celsius (79.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.2 degree Celsius (50.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)