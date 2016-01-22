Nagpur, Jan 22 The slide in coconut KP oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for fourth day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in producing regions. Good crop position and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady in limited deals. * Traders expect further fall in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. Between 400 and 500 soya bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-37,100 31,500-36,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-37,200 31,600-36,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,500-36,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,000-36,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 37,900, Washim - 37,900, Solapur - 38,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,850-1,986 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 636 636 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 596 596 Cottonseed refined 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 495 495 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,130 2,170 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 637 637 Soyoil Solvent 507 507 Cottonseed refined 617 617 Cottonseed solvent 597 597 AKOLA Soyoil refined 635 635 Soyoil Solvent 595 595 Cottonseed refined oil 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 595 595 DHULIA Soyoil refined 644 644 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 644 644 JALNA Soyoil refined 643 643 NANDED Soyoil refined 644 644 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642, Baramati - 642, Chalisgaon - 643, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 643, Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 644, Supa - 643, Sangli - 645. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,200-34,500 34,000-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,900 Akola - 34,200, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 35,000, Hingoli - 35,200, Jalna - 34,900, Koosnoor - 35,200, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 25.2 degree Celsius (77.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 07.1 degree Celsius (44.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 25 and 07 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)