Nagpur, Jan 22 The slide in coconut KP oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra for fourth day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good
supply from producing regions and weak trends in producing regions. Good crop position and
release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady in limited deals.
* Traders expect further fall in coconut KP oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak
supply from crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid tight
supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX and
upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices.
Between 400 and 500 soya bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-37,100 31,500-36,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-37,200 31,600-36,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,500-36,800
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,000-36,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 37,900,
Washim - 37,900, Solapur - 38,200.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,850-1,986
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 636 636
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 596 596
Cottonseed refined 615 615
Cottonseed solvent 495 495
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 930 930
Linseed oil 880 880
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,130 2,170
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 637 637
Soyoil Solvent 507 507
Cottonseed refined 617 617
Cottonseed solvent 597 597
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 635 635
Soyoil Solvent 595 595
Cottonseed refined oil 615 615
Cottonseed solvent 595 595
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 644 644
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
644 644
JALNA
Soyoil refined
643 643
NANDED
Soyoil refined 644 644
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642,
Baramati - 642, Chalisgaon - 643, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 643,
Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 644, Supa - 643, Sangli - 645.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,200-34,500 34,000-34,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,900
Akola - 34,200, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 35,000, Hingoli - 35,200,
Jalna - 34,900, Koosnoor - 35,200, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 25.2 degree Celsius (77.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
07.1 degree Celsius (44.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 25 and 07
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)