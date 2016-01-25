Nagpur, Jan 25 Barring a rise in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Weak arrival from producing belts also boosted prices, sources said Monday. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported strong here on good demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soymeal, upward trend in soyabean oil, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices here. About 400 soya bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-35,500 32,300-35,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,600-35,600 32,400-35,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,900-35,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,200-36,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,400, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,400, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - 38,400, Nanded - 37,900, Washim - 37,700, Solapur - 38,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,850-1,986 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 638 636 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 598 596 Cottonseed refined 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 495 495 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,120 2,120 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 638 635 Soyoil Solvent 508 504 Cottonseed refined 617 617 Cottonseed solvent 597 597 AKOLA Soyoil refined 637 635 Soyoil Solvent 597 595 Cottonseed refined oil 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 595 595 DHULIA Soyoil refined 646 643 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 644 643 JALNA Soyoil refined 644 641 NANDED Soyoil refined 644 642 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642, Baramati - 642, Chalisgaon - 643, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 643, Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 644, Supa - 643, Sangli - 645. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,200-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,400 Akola - 34,700, Washim - 35,100, Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - 35,400, Koosnoor - 35,700, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 35,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 08.6 degree Celsius (47.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soybean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, on the occasion of Republic Day.