Nagpur, Jan 28 In range-bound trade, major non-edible oil prices moved down at the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend.
Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX
in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according
to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils suffered heavily here on lack of
demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level.
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined oil
ruled steady in limited trading activity.
* Traders expect sharp fall in coconut KP oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here on poor demand from South-based traders amid ample
stock in ready segment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down
prices.
About 400 soya bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-37,000 31,500-37,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,100-37,100 31,600-37,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,100-36,700
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,200-36,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,400, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,400, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - 38,400, Nanded - 37,900,
Washim - 37,700, Solapur - 38,400.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,951
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 639 639
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 599 599
Cottonseed refined 615 615
Cottonseed solvent 495 495
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 930 930
Linseed oil 870 880
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,070 2,120
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 638 638
Soyoil Solvent 508 508
Cottonseed refined 617 617
Cottonseed solvent 597 597
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 637 637
Soyoil Solvent 597 597
Cottonseed refined oil 615 615
Cottonseed solvent 595 595
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 647 647
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
644 644
JALNA
Soyoil refined
644 644
NANDED
Soyoil refined 646 646
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642,
Baramati - 642, Chalisgaon - 643, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 643,
Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 644, Supa - 643, Sangli - 647.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,400
Akola - 34,700, Washim - 35,100, Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,700,
Jalna - 35,400, Koosnoor - 35,700, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 35,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (94.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
11.7 degree Celsius (53.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *