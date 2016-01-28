Nagpur, Jan 28 In range-bound trade, major non-edible oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined oil ruled steady in limited trading activity. * Traders expect sharp fall in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on poor demand from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready segment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices. About 400 soya bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-37,000 31,500-37,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-37,100 31,600-37,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,100-36,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,200-36,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,400, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,400, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - 38,400, Nanded - 37,900, Washim - 37,700, Solapur - 38,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,951 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 639 639 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 599 599 Cottonseed refined 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 495 495 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 870 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,070 2,120 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 638 638 Soyoil Solvent 508 508 Cottonseed refined 617 617 Cottonseed solvent 597 597 AKOLA Soyoil refined 637 637 Soyoil Solvent 597 597 Cottonseed refined oil 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 595 595 DHULIA Soyoil refined 647 647 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 644 644 JALNA Soyoil refined 644 644 NANDED Soyoil refined 646 646 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642, Baramati - 642, Chalisgaon - 643, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 643, Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 644, Supa - 643, Sangli - 647. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,400 Akola - 34,700, Washim - 35,100, Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - 35,400, Koosnoor - 35,700, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 35,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (94.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.7 degree Celsius (53.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *