Nagpur, Jan 29 The slide in coconut KP oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in producing regions. Sentiment turned weak because of release of stock from stockists, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and increased supply from producing regions also pulled dow prices. About 300 soya bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-35,700 32,500-36,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-35,800 32,600-36,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,600-36,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,400-35,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,400, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,400, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - 38,600, Nanded - 37,800, Washim - 37,700, Solapur - 38,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,951 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 639 639 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 599 599 Cottonseed refined 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 495 495 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,050 2,070 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 638 638 Soyoil Solvent 508 508 Cottonseed refined 617 617 Cottonseed solvent 597 597 AKOLA Soyoil refined 637 637 Soyoil Solvent 597 597 Cottonseed refined oil 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 595 595 DHULIA Soyoil refined 647 647 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 644 644 JALNA Soyoil refined 644 644 NANDED Soyoil refined 646 646 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642, Baramati - 642, Chalisgaon - 643, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 643, Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 644, Supa - 643, Sangli - 647. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,400 Akola - 34,700, Washim - 35,100, Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,200, Jalna - 35,400, Koosnoor - 35,700, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 35,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.2 degree Celsius (57.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *