Nagpur, Jan 29 The slide in coconut KP oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid
weak trends in producing regions. Sentiment turned weak because of release of stock from
stockists, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in coconut KP oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil &
soymeal, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and increased supply from
producing regions also pulled dow prices.
About 300 soya bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-35,700 32,500-36,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-35,800 32,600-36,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,600-36,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,400-35,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,400, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,400, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - 38,600, Nanded - 37,800,
Washim - 37,700, Solapur - 38,700.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,951
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 639 639
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 599 599
Cottonseed refined 615 615
Cottonseed solvent 495 495
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 930 930
Linseed oil 870 870
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,050 2,070
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 638 638
Soyoil Solvent 508 508
Cottonseed refined 617 617
Cottonseed solvent 597 597
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 637 637
Soyoil Solvent 597 597
Cottonseed refined oil 615 615
Cottonseed solvent 595 595
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 647 647
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
644 644
JALNA
Soyoil refined
644 644
NANDED
Soyoil refined 646 646
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642,
Baramati - 642, Chalisgaon - 643, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 643,
Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 644, Supa - 643, Sangli - 647.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,400
Akola - 34,700, Washim - 35,100, Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,200,
Jalna - 35,400, Koosnoor - 35,700, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 35,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.2 degree Celsius (57.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
