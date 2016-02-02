Nagpur, Feb 2 Coconut KP oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher arrival from producing regions. Fall
in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on coconut oil. Besides, sufficient
stocks and weak trend in producing regions also pulled down prices, sources said Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* On the other hand, soyabean oil today recovered here on renewed demand from local
traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in Malaysian palm
oil also helped to push up prices.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further downward trend in coconut KP oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up again here on increased buying support from South-based
traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Further rise in overseas
soymeal prices also boosted sentiment prices
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival
from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, good hike on NCDEX, upward trend
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also jacked
up prices
About 500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-38,250 32,000-37,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-38,350 32,100-37,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,600-37,100
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,000-37,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,000, Hingoli - 39,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,500, Malkapur - 38,200, Latur - 38,800, Nanded - 38,400,
Washim - 38,600, Solapur - 39,400.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,770-1,908
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 641 639
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 601 599
Cottonseed refined 615 615
Cottonseed solvent 495 495
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 930 930
Linseed oil 870 870
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,970 2,020
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 640 638
Soyoil Solvent 600 598
Cottonseed refined 617 617
Cottonseed solvent 597 597
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 640 638
Soyoil Solvent 599 597
Cottonseed refined oil 615 615
Cottonseed solvent 595 595
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 650 647
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
646 644
JALNA
Soyoil refined
647 646
NANDED
Soyoil refined 647 645
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 646,
Baramati - 646, Chalisgaon - 647, Pachora - 647, Parbhani - 648,
Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 647, Supa - 648, Sangli - 648.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,500 34,900-35,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,600
Akola - 35,300, Washim - 35,600, Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 35,700,
Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,200, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 36,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 36.4 degree Celsius (94.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.6 degree Celsius (60.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)