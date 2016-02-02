Nagpur, Feb 2 Coconut KP oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher arrival from producing regions. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on coconut oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and weak trend in producing regions also pulled down prices, sources said Tuesday. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * On the other hand, soyabean oil today recovered here on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in Malaysian palm oil also helped to push up prices. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further downward trend in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up again here on increased buying support from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Further rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment prices SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, good hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices About 500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-38,250 32,000-37,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-38,350 32,100-37,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,600-37,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,000-37,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,000, Hingoli - 39,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,500, Malkapur - 38,200, Latur - 38,800, Nanded - 38,400, Washim - 38,600, Solapur - 39,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,770-1,908 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 641 639 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 601 599 Cottonseed refined 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 495 495 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,970 2,020 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 640 638 Soyoil Solvent 600 598 Cottonseed refined 617 617 Cottonseed solvent 597 597 AKOLA Soyoil refined 640 638 Soyoil Solvent 599 597 Cottonseed refined oil 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 595 595 DHULIA Soyoil refined 650 647 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 646 644 JALNA Soyoil refined 647 646 NANDED Soyoil refined 647 645 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 646, Baramati - 646, Chalisgaon - 647, Pachora - 647, Parbhani - 648, Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 647, Supa - 648, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,500 34,900-35,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,600 Akola - 35,300, Washim - 35,600, Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,200, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 36,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.4 degree Celsius (94.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.6 degree Celsius (60.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)