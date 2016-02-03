Nagpur, Feb 3 The slide in coconut KP oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock, according to sources. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, Linseed and casto oil ruled steady in limited deals. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready segment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down this oilseed commodity. About 400 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-36,900 32,000-37,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-37,000 32,100-37,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,600-36,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,800-36,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,000, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,200, Latur - 37,800, Nanded - 37,400, Washim - 37,600, Solapur - 37,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,770-1,908 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 641 641 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 601 601 Cottonseed refined 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 495 495 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,940 1,960 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 640 640 Soyoil Solvent 600 600 Cottonseed refined 617 617 Cottonseed solvent 597 597 AKOLA Soyoil refined 640 640 Soyoil Solvent 599 599 Cottonseed refined oil 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 595 595 DHULIA Soyoil refined 650 650 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 646 646 JALNA Soyoil refined 647 647 NANDED Soyoil refined 647 647 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 646, Baramati - 646, Chalisgaon - 647, Pachora - 647, Parbhani - 648, Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 647, Supa - 648, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,500 35,000-35,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,600 Akola - 35,300, Washim - 35,600, Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,200, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 36,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.2 degree Celsius (93.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.2 degree Celsius (61.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)