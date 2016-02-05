Nagpur, Feb 5 Barring a fall in linseed and coconut KP oil, major edible oil
prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence
of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against
adequate stocks mainly pulled these oil prices down. Easy condition in producing regions also
affected sentiment, sources said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor oil ruled
steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect easy condition in coconut KP oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand local crushing plants amid tight supply from
producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from
South-based plants also pushed up prices here.
Between 300 and 400 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,500-38,000 32,000-37,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,600-38,100 32,100-37,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,000-38,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,100-37,600
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,900-37,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,500, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,700, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - 38,600, Nanded - 38,600,
Washim - 37,800, Solapur - 38,300.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,900
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 641 641
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 601 601
Cottonseed refined 615 615
Cottonseed solvent 495 495
Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550
Sunflower oil refined 930 930
Linseed oil 860 870
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,900 1,920
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 640 640
Soyoil Solvent 600 600
Cottonseed refined 617 617
Cottonseed solvent 597 597
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 640 640
Soyoil Solvent 599 599
Cottonseed refined oil 615 615
Cottonseed solvent 595 595
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 650 650
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
646 646
JALNA
Soyoil refined
647 647
NANDED
Soyoil refined 647 647
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 646,
Baramati - 646, Chalisgaon - 647, Pachora - 647, Parbhani - 648,
Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 647, Supa - 648, Sangli - 648.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,500 35,000-35,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,600
Akola - 35,300, Washim - 35,600, Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 35,700,
Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,200, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 36,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.6 degree Celsius (54.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)