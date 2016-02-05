Nagpur, Feb 5 Barring a fall in linseed and coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled these oil prices down. Easy condition in producing regions also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices here. Between 300 and 400 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-38,000 32,000-37,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,600-38,100 32,100-37,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,100-37,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,900-37,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,500, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,700, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - 38,600, Nanded - 38,600, Washim - 37,800, Solapur - 38,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,900 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 641 641 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 601 601 Cottonseed refined 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 495 495 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 860 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,900 1,920 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 640 640 Soyoil Solvent 600 600 Cottonseed refined 617 617 Cottonseed solvent 597 597 AKOLA Soyoil refined 640 640 Soyoil Solvent 599 599 Cottonseed refined oil 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 595 595 DHULIA Soyoil refined 650 650 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 646 646 JALNA Soyoil refined 647 647 NANDED Soyoil refined 647 647 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 646, Baramati - 646, Chalisgaon - 647, Pachora - 647, Parbhani - 648, Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 647, Supa - 648, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,500 35,000-35,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,600 Akola - 35,300, Washim - 35,600, Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,200, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 36,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.6 degree Celsius (54.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)