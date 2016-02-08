Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 8 Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,000 35,000-35,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,600 Akola - 35,300, Washim - 35,600, Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,200, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 36,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.8 degree Celsius (91.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.7 degree Celsius (62.8.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *