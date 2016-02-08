Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 8
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,000 35,000-35,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,600
Akola - 35,300, Washim - 35,600, Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 35,700,
Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,200, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 36,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.8 degree Celsius (91.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.7 degree Celsius (62.8.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *