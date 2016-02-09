Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 9
Nagpur, Feb 9 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends
in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on
NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected
sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean and coconut KP oil in edible section and rapeseed oil in non-edible section
today received a sever jolt on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking
selling by stockists at higher level.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and
castor oil ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in coconut KP oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here on poor demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend on
NCDEX and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected prices.
About 400 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 33,000-35,500 33,000-36,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 33,100-35,600 33,100-36,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,800-35,800
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,600-36,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,300, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,800, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - 38,600, Nanded - 38,200,
Washim - 37,700, Solapur - 38,200.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,918
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 642 645
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 602 605
Cottonseed refined 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550
Sunflower oil refined 930 930
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,870 1,900
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 641 643
Soyoil Solvent 601 603
Cottonseed refined 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 641 644
Soyoil Solvent 601 604
Cottonseed refined oil 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 651 654
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
649 652
JALNA
Soyoil refined
648 651
NANDED
Soyoil refined 649 651
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 649,
Baramati - 650, Chalisgaon - 650, Pachora - 648, Parbhani - 650,
Koosnoor - 648, Solapur - 649, Supa - 650, Sangli - 651.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,000 35,000-35,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,600
Akola - 35,300, Washim - 35,600, Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 35,700,
Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,200, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 36,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.8 degree Celsius (55.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *