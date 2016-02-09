Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 9 Nagpur, Feb 9 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean and coconut KP oil in edible section and rapeseed oil in non-edible section today received a sever jolt on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and castor oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on poor demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected prices. About 400 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-35,500 33,000-36,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-35,600 33,100-36,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,800-35,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,600-36,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,300, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,800, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - 38,600, Nanded - 38,200, Washim - 37,700, Solapur - 38,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,918 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 642 645 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 602 605 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,870 1,900 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 641 643 Soyoil Solvent 601 603 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 641 644 Soyoil Solvent 601 604 Cottonseed refined oil 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 651 654 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 649 652 JALNA Soyoil refined 648 651 NANDED Soyoil refined 649 651 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 649, Baramati - 650, Chalisgaon - 650, Pachora - 648, Parbhani - 650, Koosnoor - 648, Solapur - 649, Supa - 650, Sangli - 651. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,000 35,000-35,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,600 Akola - 35,300, Washim - 35,600, Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,200, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 36,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.8 degree Celsius (55.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *