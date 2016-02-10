Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 10 Nagpur, Feb 10 The slide in coconut KP oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in producing regions. Release of stock from stockists and easy trend in coconut KP oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and castor oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. No trader was in mood for any commitment in edible oil because of downward trend in overseas oil prices and fresh fall in soyaban oil on NCDEX. * Traders weak trend in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices declind in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyaban prices and high moisture content arrival also pushed down prices here. About 300 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-36,500 32,600-36,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-36,600 32,700-36,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,800-35,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,600-36,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,300, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,800, Malkapur - 38,700, Latur - 38,600, Nanded - 38,500, Washim - 37,700, Solapur - 38,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,918 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 642 642 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 602 602 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,870 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 641 641 Soyoil Solvent 601 601 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 641 641 Soyoil Solvent 601 601 Cottonseed refined oil 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 651 651 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 649 649 JALNA Soyoil refined 648 648 NANDED Soyoil refined 649 649 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 649, Baramati - 650, Chalisgaon - 650, Pachora - 648, Parbhani - 650, Koosnoor - 648, Solapur - 649, Supa - 650, Sangli - 651. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,500 35,000-35,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,600 Akola - 35,300, Washim - 35,600, Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,200, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 36,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.3 degree Celsius (88.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.3 degree Celsius (57.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *