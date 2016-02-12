Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 12
Nagpur, Feb 12 Soyabean oil prices today zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global
trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil sharply recovered in
Malaysian oil market. Notable hike on NCDEX, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil,
reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according
to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor
and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on but demand was poor.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices shot up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply
from producing regions. Notable hike in soyabean oil, healthy rise on NCDEX, further
hike in Madhya Pradesh soyaban prices and enquiries from South-based plants also
boosted prices.
About 200 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 33,000-37,500 32,000-37,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 33,100-37,800 32,100-37,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,200-37,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,500-36,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,700, Hingoli - 38,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 39,100, Malkapur - 39,000, Latur - 38,900, Nanded - 38,900,
Washim - 38,100, Solapur - 38,900.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,911
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 646 642
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 606 602
Cottonseed refined 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550
Sunflower oil refined 930 930
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,820 1,820
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 645 641
Soyoil Solvent 605 601
Cottonseed refined 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 646 641
Soyoil Solvent 606 601
Cottonseed refined oil 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 656 652
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
654 651
JALNA
Soyoil refined
653 649
NANDED
Soyoil refined 653 649
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 654,
Baramati - 654, Chalisgaon - 655, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 654,
Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 653, Supa - 654, Sangli - 655.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,500 35,000-35,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,600
Akola - 35,300, Washim - 35,600, Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 35,700,
Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,200, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 36,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.4 degree Celsius (93.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.4 degree Celsius (57.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *