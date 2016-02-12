Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 12 Nagpur, Feb 12 Soyabean oil prices today zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil sharply recovered in Malaysian oil market. Notable hike on NCDEX, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices shot up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Notable hike in soyabean oil, healthy rise on NCDEX, further hike in Madhya Pradesh soyaban prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 200 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-37,500 32,000-37,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-37,800 32,100-37,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,200-37,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,500-36,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,700, Hingoli - 38,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,100, Malkapur - 39,000, Latur - 38,900, Nanded - 38,900, Washim - 38,100, Solapur - 38,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,911 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 646 642 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 606 602 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,820 1,820 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 645 641 Soyoil Solvent 605 601 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 646 641 Soyoil Solvent 606 601 Cottonseed refined oil 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 656 652 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 654 651 JALNA Soyoil refined 653 649 NANDED Soyoil refined 653 649 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 654, Baramati - 654, Chalisgaon - 655, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 654, Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 653, Supa - 654, Sangli - 655. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,500 35,000-35,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,600 Akola - 35,300, Washim - 35,600, Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,200, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 36,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.4 degree Celsius (93.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.4 degree Celsius (57.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *