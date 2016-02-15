Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 15 Nagpur, Feb 15 Rapeseed oil in non-edible section today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in this oil picked up because of weak production estimates in this season. Trading activity other major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in Malaysian palm oil, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Between 300 and 400 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-35,500 32,000-36,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-35,600 32,100-36,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,200-35,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,000-36,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,300, Hingoli - 38,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,900, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - 38,500, Nanded - 38,700, Washim - 38,000, Solapur - 38,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,911 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 646 646 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 606 606 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,800 1,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 645 645 Soyoil Solvent 605 605 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 646 646 Soyoil Solvent 606 606 Cottonseed refined oil 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 656 656 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 654 654 JALNA Soyoil refined 653 653 NANDED Soyoil refined 653 653 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 654, Baramati - 654, Chalisgaon - 655, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 654, Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 653, Supa - 654, Sangli - 655. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,500 35,000-35,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,600 Akola - 35,300, Washim - 35,600, Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,200, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 36,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.2 degree Celsius (68.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *