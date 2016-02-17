Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 17 Nagpur, Feb 17 Coconut KP oil today moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher arrival from producing regions. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on coconut oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and weak trend in producing regions also pulled down prices. Trading activity in major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in overseas edible oils, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, Rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect quiet condition in major edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready segment. Downward trend in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 646 646 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 606 606 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,790 1,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 645 645 Soyoil Solvent 605 605 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 646 646 Soyoil Solvent 606 606 Cottonseed refined oil 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 656 656 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 654 654 JALNA Soyoil refined 653 653 NANDED Soyoil refined 653 653 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 654, Baramati - 654, Chalisgaon - 655, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 654, Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 653, Supa - 654, Sangli - 655. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,100 Akola - 34,700, Washim - 35,100, Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,200, Jalna - 35,400, Koosnoor - 35,700, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 35,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.7 degree Celsius (94.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.7 degree Celsius (63.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * ATTN : Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no auction in soyabean and foodgrain items reported in respct of death of a soyabean broker.