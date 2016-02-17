Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 17
Nagpur, Feb 17 Coconut KP oil today moved down in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher arrival from producing regions. Fall in
demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on coconut oil. Besides, sufficient stocks
and weak trend in producing regions also pulled down prices. Trading activity in major edible
oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in
overseas edible oils, sources said Wednesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
Rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect quiet condition in major edible oils.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready segment. Downward trend in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 646 646
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 606 606
Cottonseed refined 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550
Sunflower oil refined 930 930
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,790 1,800
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 645 645
Soyoil Solvent 605 605
Cottonseed refined 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 646 646
Soyoil Solvent 606 606
Cottonseed refined oil 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 656 656
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
654 654
JALNA
Soyoil refined
653 653
NANDED
Soyoil refined 653 653
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 654,
Baramati - 654, Chalisgaon - 655, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 654,
Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 653, Supa - 654, Sangli - 655.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,100
Akola - 34,700, Washim - 35,100, Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,200,
Jalna - 35,400, Koosnoor - 35,700, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 35,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.7 degree Celsius (94.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.7 degree Celsius (63.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no auction in soyabean and foodgrain items
reported in respct of death of a soyabean broker.