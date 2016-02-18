Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 18 Nagpur, Feb 18 Select non-edible oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in producing regions. Reports about new crop arrival in the month of March and release of stock from stockists also pushed down oil prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils today opened on weak note on poor demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Good crop position of these oilseeds in this season also pulled down prices. * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in linseed and coconut KP oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing regions. No takers to soymeal, easy condition overseas soyabean prices and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Between 300 and 400 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-36,500 32,000-36,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-36,600 32,100-36,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,700-36,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,000-35,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,500, Hingoli - 38,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,900, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - 38,500, Nanded - 38,700, Washim - 38,600, Solapur - 38,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,911 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 646 646 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 606 606 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 940 940 Linseed oil 850 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,770 1,790 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 645 645 Soyoil Solvent 605 605 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 646 646 Soyoil Solvent 606 606 Cottonseed refined oil 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 656 656 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 654 654 JALNA Soyoil refined 653 653 NANDED Soyoil refined 653 653 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 654, Baramati - 654, Chalisgaon - 655, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 654, Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 653, Supa - 654, Sangli - 655. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,100 Akola - 34,700, Washim - 35,100, Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,200, Jalna - 35,400, Koosnoor - 35,700, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 35,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.4 degree Celsius (61.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *