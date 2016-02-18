Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 18
Nagpur, Feb 18 Select non-edible oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid
weak trends in producing regions. Reports about new crop arrival in the month of March and
release of stock from stockists also pushed down oil prices, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils today opened on weak note on poor
demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level.
Good crop position of these oilseeds in this season also pulled down prices.
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined oil
ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in linseed and coconut KP oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here on poor demand from local traders amid good supply
from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from
producing regions. No takers to soymeal, easy condition overseas soyabean prices and
fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
Between 300 and 400 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-36,500 32,000-36,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-36,600 32,100-36,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,700-36,200
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,000-35,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,500, Hingoli - 38,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,900, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - 38,500, Nanded - 38,700,
Washim - 38,600, Solapur - 38,900.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,911
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 646 646
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 606 606
Cottonseed refined 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550
Sunflower oil refined 940 940
Linseed oil 850 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,770 1,790
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 645 645
Soyoil Solvent 605 605
Cottonseed refined 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 646 646
Soyoil Solvent 606 606
Cottonseed refined oil 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 656 656
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
654 654
JALNA
Soyoil refined
653 653
NANDED
Soyoil refined 653 653
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 654,
Baramati - 654, Chalisgaon - 655, Pachora - 652, Parbhani - 654,
Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 653, Supa - 654, Sangli - 655.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,100
Akola - 34,700, Washim - 35,100, Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,200,
Jalna - 35,400, Koosnoor - 35,700, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 35,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.4 degree Celsius (61.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 33 and 19 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *