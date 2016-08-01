Nagpur, Aug 1 Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid increased supply from producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected sentiment. Heavy rains since past four days affected trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani reported down in open market here in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. * Watana dal declined in open market in open market in lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. * In Akola, Tuar New - 8,300-8,500, Tuar dal New - 12,800-13,100, Udid - 12,300-12,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 16,200-16,900, Moong - 8,000-8,100, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,900-9,200, Gram - 7,900-8,200, Gram Super best bold - 9,800-10,100 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 6,100-7,400 6,200-7,560 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,600-7,500 6,600-7,900 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 10,200-10,500 10,200-10,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 8,700-8,900 8,700-8,900 Desi gram Raw 8,150-8,450 8,150-8,450 Gram Yellow 9,700-9,900 9,700-9,900 Gram Kabuli 9,100-11,100 9,100-11,100 Gram Pink 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Tuar Fataka Best-New 13,000-13,300 13,000-13,300 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,400-12,800 12,400-12,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,000-12,300 12,000-12,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,100-11,600 11,100-11,600 Tuar Gavarani New 8,400-8,600 8,500-8,700 Tuar Karnataka 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200 Tuar Black 12,100-12,900 12,100-12,900 Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Masoor dal medium 6,600-7,100 6,600-7,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500 Moong Mogar Medium 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200 Moong dal Chilka 6,500-7,300 6,500-7,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-8,400 8,000-8,400 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,000 16,000-17,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,500-15,000 13,500-15,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,000-9,200 9,000-9,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,800 6,300-6,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,100 4,100-4,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,800 4,300-4,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,900-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,800 3,100-3,800 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,900 4,500-4,900 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-14,000 9,500-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius (86.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 2.4 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 320 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)