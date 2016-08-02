Nagpur, Aug 2 Soyabean and groundnut oil today moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards good production of these oilseed in this season. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Castor oil too suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. * Cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, weak trend on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and expectation of good crop in this season also pulled down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-35,000 31,500-35,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-35,100 31,600-35,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,700-38,000 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,000-34,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,700-35,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,400, Hingoli - 37,300, Jalna - 36,700, Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - 37,300, Nanded - 36,800, Washim - 37,500, Solapur - 37,500, Sangli - 37,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 651 655 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 611 614 Cottonseed refined 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 635 635 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,030 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 650 653 Soyoil Solvent 610 613 Cottonseed refined 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 635 635 AKOLA Soyoil refined 650 652 Soyoil Solvent 611 615 Cottonseed refined oil 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 660 663 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 659 663 JALNA Soyoil refined 661 664 NANDED Soyoil refined 658 662 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 661, Baramati - 658, Chalisgaon - 659, Pachora - 660, Parbhani - 661, Koosnoor - 661, Solapur - 660, Supa - 662, Sangli - 662. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,600-35,100 34,600-35,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600 Akola - 34,000, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - 36,800, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,200, Sangli - 36,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius (86.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.9 degree Celsius (76.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.3 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *