Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 27
Nagpur, Feb 27 (Reuters) – Rapeseed oil prices in non-edible section today strengthened in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by oil pain and allied industries
amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in this oil picked up because of poor
crop position reports. Trading activity other major edible oils reported weak as no trader was
in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in Malaysian palm oil, sources said Monday.
*****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices ruled steady here today on subdued demand from South-based traders
amid ample stock in ready segment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, no takers to
soyabean oil & soymeal and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices.
About 400 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-27,100 24,900-27,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,100-27,200 25,000-27,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 28,000-29,000 28,000-29,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 300 25,200-27,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -29,300, Washim – 28,000, Dhulia – 29,600, Hingoli – 28,800,
Jalna – 27,200, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,000, Latur – 29,000,
Nanded – 28,800, Solapur – 29,000, Sangli – 29,750.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,211-2,500
Cotton n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 705
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 665
Cottonseed refined 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640
Sunflower oil refined 900 900
Linseed oil 920 920
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,230
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 705 705
Soyoil Solvent 665 665
Cottonseed refined 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 705 705
Soyoil Solvent 665 665
Cottonseed refined oil 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 709 709
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
711 711
JALNA
Soyoil refined
714 714
NANDED
Soyoil refined 714 714
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 712,
Baramati – 712, Latur - 714, Nanded – 713, Parbhani – 714,
Koosnoor – 714, Solapur – 713, Supa – 712, Sangli – 715.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,500
Akola – 23,000, Washim – 23,200, Dhulia – 24,300, Hingoli – 23,500,
Jalna – 23,200, Nandurbar – 23,300, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 23,400,
Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 23,500, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 23,600, Sangli – 23,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 36.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.1 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *