Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 27 Nagpur, Feb 27 (Reuters) – Rapeseed oil prices in non-edible section today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by oil pain and allied industries amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in this oil picked up because of poor crop position reports. Trading activity other major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in Malaysian palm oil, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices ruled steady here today on subdued demand from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready segment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. About 400 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,100 24,900-27,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,200 25,000-27,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,000-29,000 28,000-29,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,200-27,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,300, Washim – 28,000, Dhulia – 29,600, Hingoli – 28,800, Jalna – 27,200, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,000, Latur – 29,000, Nanded – 28,800, Solapur – 29,000, Sangli – 29,750. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,211-2,500 Cotton n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 705 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 665 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil Solvent 665 665 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil Solvent 665 665 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 709 709 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 711 711 JALNA Soyoil refined 714 714 NANDED Soyoil refined 714 714 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 712, Baramati – 712, Latur - 714, Nanded – 713, Parbhani – 714, Koosnoor – 714, Solapur – 713, Supa – 712, Sangli – 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,500 Akola – 23,000, Washim – 23,200, Dhulia – 24,300, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 23,200, Nandurbar – 23,300, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 23,400, Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 23,500, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,600, Sangli – 23,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *