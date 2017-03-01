Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 1 Nagpur, Mar 1 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Healthy hike on NCDEX,uUpward trend in American soya digam prices and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, rapeseed oil reported suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices ruled recovered strongly here on renewed demand from South-based traders amid thin supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean and upward trend on NCDEX also helped to push up prices. About 400 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,300 24,800-27,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,400 24,900-27,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,250-29,500 28,250-29,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,000-27,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,300, Washim – 28,000, Dhulia – 29,600, Hingoli – 28,800, Jalna – 27,200, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,000, Latur – 29,000, Nanded – 28,800, Solapur – 29,000, Sangli – 29,750. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn 25 1,300-1,500 1,350-1,500 Dhan 100 2,200-2,250 2,211-2,500 Cotton 80 5,500-5,700 5,600-5,700 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 709 705 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 669 665 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640 Sunflower oil refined 890 890 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 708 705 Soyoil Solvent 668 665 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 708 704 Soyoil Solvent 668 664 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 712 710 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 714 711 JALNA Soyoil refined 715 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 717 714 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 716, Baramati – 715, Latur - 718, Nanded – 717, Parbhani – 716, Koosnoor – 718, Solapur – 717, Supa – 716, Sangli – 719. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 22,500-23,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,900 Akola – 23,400, Washim – 23,700, Dhulia – 24,500, Hingoli – 23,900, Jalna – 23,700, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 23,400, Latur – 23,800, Nanded – 23,600, Parbhani – 23,900, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,000, Sangli – 24,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *