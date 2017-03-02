Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 2 Nagpur, Mar 2 (Reuters) – Barring a rise in castor oil in non-edible section, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from soap industries and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed rapeseed oil prices up. Trading activity in other edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in overseas oil prices, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered further in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing belts. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,500 25,000-27,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,600 25,100-27,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-29,800 28,300-29,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,100-27,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,300, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,600, Hingoli – 28,900, Jalna – 27,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,000, Latur – 29,100, Nanded – 28,900, Solapur – 29,100, Sangli – 29,750. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton 129 5,305-5,610 5,500-5,700 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 710 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 669 669 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 708 708 Soyoil Solvent 668 668 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 712 712 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 714 714 JALNA Soyoil refined 715 715 NANDED Soyoil refined 717 717 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 716, Baramati – 715, Latur - 718, Nanded – 717, Parbhani – 716, Koosnoor – 718, Solapur – 717, Supa – 716, Sangli – 719. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,900 Akola – 23,400, Washim – 23,700, Dhulia – 24,500, Hingoli – 23,900, Jalna – 23,700, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 23,400, Latur – 23,800, Nanded – 23,600, Parbhani – 23,900, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,000, Sangli – 24,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *