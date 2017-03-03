Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 3 Nagpur, Mar 3 (Reuters) – Castor oil in non-edible section today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by soap industries amid healthy rise in producing belts. Weak production estimates also fuelled prices. Trading activity in other edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of notable hike in international edible oils, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in castor oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today recovered here on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. About 800 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-26,750 25,000-27,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-26,850 25,100-27,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-29,800 28,500-29,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,000-26,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,300, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,600, Hingoli – 28,900, Jalna – 27,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,000, Latur – 29,100, Nanded – 28,900, Solapur – 29,100, Sangli – 29,750. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 5,305-5,610 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 711 711 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 671 671 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 713 713 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 715 715 JALNA Soyoil refined 716 716 NANDED Soyoil refined 717 717 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 718, Baramati – 717, Latur - 720, Nanded – 717, Parbhani – 717, Koosnoor – 718, Solapur – 717, Supa – 716, Sangli – 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,200-23,600 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,900 Akola – 23,400, Washim – 23,700, Dhulia – 24,500, Hingoli – 23,900, Jalna – 23,700, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 23,400, Latur – 23,800, Nanded – 23,600, Parbhani – 23,900, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,000, Sangli – 24,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 18.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *