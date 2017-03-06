Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 6 Nagpur, Mar 6 (Reuters) – Linseed and rapeseed oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher arrival from producing regions. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on these oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and weak trend in producing regions also pulled down prices, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * On the other hand, castor oil today recovered strongly here on good buying support from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in linseed and rapeseed oil. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,100 25,000-26,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,200 25,100-27,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-29,800 28,500-29,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,000-26,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,400, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,700, Hingoli – 28,900, Jalna – 27,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,000, Latur – 29,100, Nanded – 28,900, Solapur – 29,100, Sangli – 29,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 5,305-5,610 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 705 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 665 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 910 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil Solvent 662 662 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil Solvent 660 660 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 710 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 709 709 JALNA Soyoil refined 711 711 NANDED Soyoil refined 712 712 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 710, Baramati – 713, Latur - 710, Nanded – 708, Parbhani – 710, Koosnoor – 709, Solapur – 711, Supa – 711, Sangli – 714. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,200-23,500 23,200-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,900 Akola – 23,400, Washim – 23,700, Dhulia – 24,500, Hingoli – 23,900, Jalna – 23,700, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 23,400, Latur – 23,800, Nanded – 23,600, Parbhani – 23,900, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,000, Sangli – 24,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 17.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *