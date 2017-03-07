Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 7
Nagpur, Mar 7 (Reuters) – The slide in linseed and rapeseed oil in non-edible section,
continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent
selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in producing
regions. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity
in other edible reported weak because of fresh rise in overseas oil prices, according to
sources.
*****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor
and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in linseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today recovered marginally on good demand from South-based traders
amid tight supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock
from stockists also pushed down prices.
About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-27,100 25,000-27,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,100-27,200 25,100-27,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 28,000-29,300 28,000-29,300 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 400 25,000-26,900
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -29,400, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,700, Hingoli – 28,900,
Jalna – 27,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,000, Latur – 29,100,
Nanded – 28,900, Solapur – 29,100, Sangli – 29,800.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 5,305-5,610
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 705
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 665
Cottonseed refined 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640
Sunflower oil refined 880 880
Linseed oil 900 910
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,220
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 700 700
Soyoil Solvent 662 662
Cottonseed refined 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 700 700
Soyoil Solvent 660 660
Cottonseed refined oil 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 710 710
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
709 709
JALNA
Soyoil refined
711 711
NANDED
Soyoil refined 712 712
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 710,
Baramati – 713, Latur - 710, Nanded – 708, Parbhani – 710,
Koosnoor – 709, Solapur – 711, Supa – 711, Sangli – 714.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,300-23,600 23,200-23,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,900
Akola – 23,800, Washim – 23,700, Dhulia – 24,500, Hingoli – 23,900,
Jalna – 23,700, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 23,400, Latur – 23,800,
Nanded – 23,600, Parbhani – 23,500, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 24,000, Sangli – 24,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 17.7 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 18 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *