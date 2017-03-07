Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 7 Nagpur, Mar 7 (Reuters) – The slide in linseed and rapeseed oil in non-edible section, continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible reported weak because of fresh rise in overseas oil prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in linseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today recovered marginally on good demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,100 25,000-27,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,200 25,100-27,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,000-29,300 28,000-29,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,000-26,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,400, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,700, Hingoli – 28,900, Jalna – 27,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,000, Latur – 29,100, Nanded – 28,900, Solapur – 29,100, Sangli – 29,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 5,305-5,610 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 705 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 665 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 900 910 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil Solvent 662 662 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil Solvent 660 660 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 710 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 709 709 JALNA Soyoil refined 711 711 NANDED Soyoil refined 712 712 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 710, Baramati – 713, Latur - 710, Nanded – 708, Parbhani – 710, Koosnoor – 709, Solapur – 711, Supa – 711, Sangli – 714. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,300-23,600 23,200-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,900 Akola – 23,800, Washim – 23,700, Dhulia – 24,500, Hingoli – 23,900, Jalna – 23,700, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 23,400, Latur – 23,800, Nanded – 23,600, Parbhani – 23,500, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,000, Sangli – 24,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 17.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *