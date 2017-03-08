Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 8 Nagpur, Mar 8 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards March ending, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices declined in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good supply from producing regions also affected prices. Nearly 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,250 25,000-27,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,350 25,100-27,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,000-29,200 28,000-29,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,000-26,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,400, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,700, Hingoli – 28,900, Jalna – 27,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,000, Latur – 29,100, Nanded – 28,900, Solapur – 29,100, Sangli – 29,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 5,305-5,610 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 705 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 665 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 695 700 Soyoil Solvent 654 662 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 696 700 Soyoil Solvent 655 660 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 704 710 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 706 709 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 711 NANDED Soyoil refined 707 712 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 697, Baramati – 702, Latur - 702, Nanded – 700, Parbhani – 703, Koosnoor – 699, Solapur – 705, Supa – 704, Sangli – 708. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,700-23,000 23,000-23,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,400 Akola – 23,400, Washim – 23,200, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 23,400, Jalna – 23,300, Nandurbar – 23,800, Khamgaon – 23,000, Latur – 22,800, Nanded – 23,100, Parbhani – 23,500, Solapur – 23,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,600, Sangli – 23,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 21.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *