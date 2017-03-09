Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 9 Nagpur, Mar 9 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. Further fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, weak trend on NCDEX and reports about good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pushed down prices in thin trading activity. Nearly 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,000 25,000-27,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,100 25,100-27,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,000-29,200 28,000-29,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,000-26,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,400, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,700, Hingoli – 29,600, Jalna – 27,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,000, Latur – 29,100, Nanded – 29,200, Solapur – 29,600, Sangli – 29,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 5,305-5,610 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 697 702 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 657 660 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 692 696 Soyoil Solvent 651 654 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 693 695 Soyoil Solvent 653 656 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 701 703 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 703 706 JALNA Soyoil refined 703 706 NANDED Soyoil refined 704 708 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 695, Baramati – 699, Latur - 698, Nanded – 698, Parbhani – 700, Koosnoor – 698, Solapur – 701, Supa – 701, Sangli – 703. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,700-23,000 22,700-23,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,400 Akola – 23,400, Washim – 23,200, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 23,400, Jalna – 23,300, Nandurbar – 23,800, Khamgaon – 23,000, Latur – 22,800, Nanded – 23,100, Parbhani – 23,000, Solapur – 23,900, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,600, Sangli – 23,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *